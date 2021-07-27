-
Hamilton County Board of Elections Director Sherry Poland says absentee and in-person voting numbers are up when compared to the last two midterm…
-
Hamilton County election officials expect that state Issue 2 - not the mayoral or council races - will account for a possible spike in Cincinnati's…
-
Paul Rogat Loeb's book, Soul Of a Citizen: Living With Conviction In Challenging Times, has become a classic guide for those seeking to become social…
-
Given just how unusual this presidential campaign has been, political pundits have found it difficult to accurately predict what is going to happen next.…
-
If you are going to your polling place Tuesday – or if you have voted already – you are likely in the minority among your friends, your co-workers, and…
-
Beverly Haskins was determined to do her part when casting her ballot at the Westwood United Methodist Church Tuesday. She said, "After the recent issues…
-
Ohio voters may be about to make history.But not the kind of history you’ll want to brag about.It looks increasing likely that, on Tuesday, Ohio will have…
-
WVXU politics reporter Howard Wilkinson spoke with Maryanne Zeleznik this morning about voter turnout in Ohio and Kentucky; and about Jim Tarbell's…