Wall Street still seems to be bullish on the markets, but historically the summer months have not been kind to stocks. The Dow Jones industrial average…
June has been an interesting month on Wall Street, with new highs and large drops. To help put all that volatility into perspective, Peter Sorrentino from…
Volatility seems to the best way to describe the recent happenings on Wall Street. Scott Dooley, Senior VP at Haberer Registered Investment Advisers is On…
Not just because it’s St. Patrick’s Day weekend, but because he knows his investments, Declan O’Sullivan from the local investment firm of Bahl & Gaynor…
Dale Coates and Jason Jackman from Johnson Investment Counsel is On the Money with Chris DeSimio, discussing recent market and investment news.
On the Money with Chris DeSimio welcomes Jeff McPeek of Nottinghill Investment Advisers to discuss some of the week's investing news and a look at some of…
Successful money manager and longtime financial journalist John Dorfman of Thunderstorm Capital is On the Money with Chris DeSimio with a discussion of…
Recent developments at Cincinnati’s Procter & Gamble have raised one question in people’s minds: who is Bill Ackman? For some answers, Chris DeSimio is On…