Wall Street

    Economy
    How Will The Summer Months Impact Wall Street?
    Wall Street still seems to be bullish on the markets, but historically the summer months have not been kind to stocks. The Dow Jones industrial average…
    Economy
    Peter Sorrentino from Huntington Funds
    June has been an interesting month on Wall Street, with new highs and large drops. To help put all that volatility into perspective, Peter Sorrentino from…
    Economy
    This week's investing news with Scott Dooley from Haberer Advisers
    Volatility seems to the best way to describe the recent happenings on Wall Street. Scott Dooley, Senior VP at Haberer Registered Investment Advisers is On…
    Economy
    Declan O'Sullivan from Bahl & Gaynor
    Not just because it’s St. Patrick’s Day weekend, but because he knows his investments, Declan O’Sullivan from the local investment firm of Bahl & Gaynor…
    Economy
    Investing News
    Dale Coates and Jason Jackman from Johnson Investment Counsel is On the Money with Chris DeSimio, discussing recent market and investment news.
    Economy
    Jeff McPeek
    On the Money with Chris DeSimio welcomes Jeff McPeek of Nottinghill Investment Advisers to discuss some of the week's investing news and a look at some of…
    Economy
    John Dorfman
    Successful money manager and longtime financial journalist John Dorfman of Thunderstorm Capital is On the Money with Chris DeSimio with a discussion of…
    Business
    On The Money
    Recent developments at Cincinnati’s Procter & Gamble have raised one question in people’s minds: who is Bill Ackman? For some answers, Chris DeSimio is On…