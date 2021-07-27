-
The private group working to help fund an east side bike trail is looking at hiring an executive director to help with fundraising efforts. Susan…
Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley said Wednesday his proposed budget revisions will include $12 million to buy the former Wasson Way line from Norfolk…
A nearly unanimous Cincinnati City Council wants to move forward with buying the four miles of railroad right of way needed for the Wasson Way bike trail.…
Cincinnati has an agreement with Norfolk Southern to buy about four miles of unused railroad track that could eventually become the Wasson Way trail on…
Cincinnati Council could vote Wednesday to apply for up to $29 million in federal money to fund the Wasson Way Commuter Trail Network. It is a proposed…
A community design workshop will be held on Saturday to discuss ideas for the Wasson Way project. concerning the project. The session will be held at…
Cincinnati is continuing negotiations with Norfolk Southern to acquire a currently unused section of railroad track running from Victory Parkway to…
Cincinnati officials are continuing their efforts to acquire about 5 miles of unused railroad track running through portions of Avondale, Evanston, Hyde…