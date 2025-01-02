ODOT taking public comment on Wasson Way-Armleder Park connector trail

Transportation officials are studying the possibility of a connector that could link cyclists and walkers on Cincinnati's Wasson Way to a trail network that stretches across Ohio.

Planning for the 2.5-mile connector is in the early stages, but the Ohio Department of Transportation wants public input.

ODOT's Kathleen Fuller says the path would mean big things for the region's trail networks.

"It links these two big areas that are very, very popular," she says. "You're linking the Wasson Way Trail to the Little Miami Scenic Trail by way of the park. And it's part of that broader CROWN network for the city of Cincinnati."

The CROWN is a proposed network that rings the city. Many portions of it are already done or underway. The Little Miami Scenic Trail is connected to a statewide network of biking and walking trails.

Fuller says the proposed project is broken into three segments, each with alternative route possibilities. ODOT is taking public input on those potential routes through Friday. You can read information about the project's three stages and alternative proposed routes as well as give your feedback on ODOT's website.

Fuller says there's already been a lot of interest, with a full house for a public input session earlier this month.

"We've received quite a few comments already," she says. "We're very happy that a lot of people have taken note."