-
Marilyn Harris wants to thank the loyal listeners who tuned in to Cooking With Marilyn for nearly 33 years – until she was terminated last week in the…
-
Cooking guru Marilyn Harris and auto expert Dale Donovan were among the Cincinnati radio cutbacks at iHeartMedia's Kenwood facility in massive nationwide…
-
This story was posted Jan. 13, 2020. Happy 86th birthday to Nick Clooney, the generous Cincinnati broadcasting icon, born on Jan. 13, 1934, in Maysville,…
-
Historian Greg Rhodes celebrates the career of Waite Hoyt, the Reds' radio play-by-play voice from 1942-1965, at the main Public Library of Cincinnati and…
-
FC Cincinnati will have a new radio affiliate for its new league. Under a two-year deal announced Tuesday, FC Cincinnati's inaugural Major League Soccer…
-
What a great Christmas present from Lance McAlister: He'll interview Bob Trumpy, the father of Cincinnati's sports talk radio format, on WLW-AM's Sports…
-
Versatile radio host Hugh Lutton, best known for his work on WCKY-AM, died Wednesday at his Bridgetown home. He was 69.Born James Hugh Lutton in Flint,…
-
After nearly four decades on Cincinnati radio, DJ Jim LaBarbara has left the airwaves to enter politics.LaBarbara, the self-proclaimed "Music Professor"…
-
Update 3 p.m.: More about Eric Bose's radio career from John Perin:Eric Bose did UC football & basketball for the 1958-59 and 1959-60 seasons on WSAI…
-
Chuck Fredrick and Bo Matthews, the top two executives at WLW-AM, WEBN-FM and three other stations, were laid off Tuesday by iHeartMedia.Fredrick had been…