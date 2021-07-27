-
With WLWT-TV news anchors Sheree Paolello and Mike Dardis announcing their engagement, I asked married morning radio hosts Chris O'Brien and Janeen Coyle…
Reporter Tom McKee and sportscaster Ken Broo -- who roomed together as WCPO-TV interns in the summer of 1973 -- will both retire this month from Channel…
Former WUBE-FM and WGRR-FM part-time DJ Gina Matthews takes over the 10 a.m.-2 p.m. shift on Dry Ridge classic country WNKR-FM (106.7) on Monday, Sept.…
After nearly four decades on Cincinnati radio, DJ Jim LaBarbara has left the airwaves to enter politics.LaBarbara, the self-proclaimed "Music Professor"…
After 15 years on WKRQ-FM (101.9), Holly Morgan has moved down the hall to sister Hubbard station WREW-AM (Mix 94.9) to co-host mornings with Sandy…
Chuck Fredrick and Bo Matthews, the top two executives at WLW-AM, WEBN-FM and three other stations, were laid off Tuesday by iHeartMedia.Fredrick had been…
Another year down the tubes: A basket of not very deplorable TV, movies and media stories in 2016 from A to Z.A is for Anchors Away! Jonathan Hawgood left…
Catching you up on the Comings & Goings of Cincinnati TV/radio personalities:CHERI LAWSON: The last member of WNKU-FM's news team, "Community Stories"…
For years Dusty Rhodes has told me about his passion project: A 90-hour year-by-year look at the history and evolution of rock 'n' roll.And finally, he's…
Kids are back in school, and the Music Professor is back on the radio.Jim LaBarbara, known as the Music Professor for nearly three decades on WLW-AM and…