-
Classical music WGUC-FM will broadcast the Cincinnati Opera season premiere, Opera in the Park, live from Summit Park at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 11.No free…
-
Cincinnati Public Radio, Cleveland's Ideastream and WOSU Public Media in Columbus are exploring a statewide digital and radio news service which could…
-
Summer isn't technically over, but Kings Island is already preparing for its annual scare-fest, Halloween Haunt. The park is taking spooky suggestions on…
-
Andy Ellis boasts that he "was pretty darn good at staying quiet" in the WGUC-FM studio as a kid. Thankfully, he's over that.Ellis, 35, son of former WGUC…
-
Tuesday July 23 update: Work resumes this week on WCPO-TV's tower -- from which Cincinnati Public Radio broadcasts -- requiring WVXU-FM and WGUC-FM to…
-
Cincinnati Public Radio is searching for a full-time WGUC-FM classical music host with "a passion for and curiosity about music and natural storytelling…
-
Update noon Friday, March 22: Services for WGUC announcer Frank Johnson will be private. A private gathering in memory of Frank is being planned by his…
-
Cincinnati Public Radio’s plans for new studios near City Hall took a step forward Monday when a Cincinnati City Council committee rejected selling the…
-
Cincinnati Public Radio's WVXU-FM and WGUC-FM are looking for new studios in anticipation of the eventual demolition of the Crosley Telecommunications…
-
I'm pleased to announce that classical music reporter Janelle Gelfand is bringing her "Janelle's Notes" arts blog to Cincinnati Public Radio before the…