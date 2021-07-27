-
Prestigious Edward R. Murrow Awards for outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism were announced Tuesday for WLWT-TV, WCPO-TV and…
Cox Media Group says it has been granted a 60-day extension to continue publishing daily newspapers in Dayton, Hamilton, Middletown and Springfield while…
Big changes are coming to the area's longtime newspapers.The Cincinnati Enquirer returns to its large "broadsheet" format on Tuesday, Jan. 7, after five…
Turns out Rod Serling was right: There is a dimension as timeless as infinity called The Twilight Zone.Since Serling's iconic drama anthology premiered on…
Flintstones! Meet The Flintstones! They're the modern Stone Age family!From the town of Bedrock, The Flintstones are heading to MeTV at 6 p.m. weekdays…
The Dayton media empire created by James M. Cox has been sold to an international investment company.Apollo Global Management is acquiring WHIO-TV,…
Baby, if you've ever wondered, wondered what company would use the iconic WKRP In Cincinnati theme song in its advertising campaign….Well, the answer is…
In just its seventh episode, “WKRP in Cincinnati” dropped a classic TV moment – when station manager Arthur Carlson (Dayton native Gordon Jump) hatched a…
Turkeys away! "WKRP in Cincinnati" returns to the airwaves 9:30 p.m. Monday, April 2, with the introductory episode broadcast by CBS on Sept. 18,…
Larry Smith, who entertained thousands of kids with his Hattie the Witch, Teaser the Mouse, Snarfie R. Dog and Nasty Ole Thing puppets, died Monday. He…