Cincinnati-based filmmaker David James has a new sci-fi anthology series that will be released on Amazon Prime in mid-November. Wildfire was created and…
Once badly burned bears from previous California wildfires are back in their habitat thanks to the healing power of fish skins. It was a University of…
Two forecasters from the National Weather Service's Wilmington office are helping fight wildfires in the Pacific Northwest.John Franks and Ryan Fliehman…
Campbell County is joining more than 80 Kentucky counties banning outdoor burning. The move is in response to a drought and wildfires burning in seven…