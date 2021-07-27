-
Bourbon often takes center stage in Kentucky, but wine is vying to share the spotlight. Especially in far west Kentucky, where one of the state’s...
The 2018 Cincinnati International Wine Festival is returning to the Duke Energy Convention Center on March 8-10. This year, educational sessions are…
The 3rd Annual Cincinnati Food + Wine Classic, a celebration of food and drink featuring acclaimed chefs, tastings and a myriad of events, happens…
The 2016 Cincinnati International Wine Festival is set for March 3-5 at the Duke Energy Convention Center, once again featuring hundreds of varieties of…
The Cincinnati Food + Wine Classic returns for its second year next month, with an expanded schedule, a grand tasting, and more than 100 chefs, artisans,…
Hello Wine: The Most Essential Things You Need to Know About Wine is an easy-to-read primer for any newcomer to the endlessly fascinating world of wine.…
A Jug of Wine, a Loaf of Bread - and Thou.?.. along with more than 40 of the city?s top chefs, vintners and brewers, all coming together for two days of…
The Cincinnati Observatory, 'The Birthplace of American Astronomy' and home to the oldest professional telescope in the US, is always a wonderful…
The Cincinnati International Wine Festival runs March 6 through 8 at the Duke Energy Convention Center. The event promotes the wine industry while it…
Hello Wine is an easy-to-read but informative guidebook for any newcomer to the world of wine. Author and Certified Sommelier Melanie Wagner's…