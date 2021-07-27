-
When the impeachment trial ends, Fox News Channel congressional correspondent Chad Pergram finally can get back to normal covering news on Capitol…
-
Former WKRC and WMUB reporter Chad Pergram has been promoted by the Fox News Channel from Capitol Hill producer to congressional correspondent.The Butler…
-
Cincinnati Public Radio, Cleveland's Ideastream and WOSU Public Media in Columbus are exploring a statewide digital and radio news service which could…
-
Editor's note: Post-show, Flatow will host a live chat on WVXU's Facebook page starting at 4:45 p.m. We invite all to tune in and ask questions. Ira…
-
Services are 6 p.m. today for former WMUB-FM and WVXU-FM program director John Hingsbergen at Newcomer Funeral Home West Side Chapel, 3300 Parkcrest Lane,…
-
The owner of one of Dayton's most popular jazz spots, Gilly's, has died. Jerry Gillotti died Nov. 23 at age 80.Gillotti opened Gilly's in 1972 and it…
-
It's the end of the road for NPR's beloved "Car Talk" after 30 years, which will bring changes to WVXU-FM's weekend and weekday lineups in October.The…
-
Dean Regas and Anna Hehman from the Cincinnati Observatory will voice Cincinnati's newest podcast, "Looking Up," starting Wednesday, July 12.The 20- to…
-
Let me get this out of the way first: I've been listening to public broadcasting for 40-plus years, and I would write this column whether or not I work…
-
WVXU's Black History Month programming includes Cincinnati native Rocky Carroll starring in a "L.A. Theater Works" production Saturday, and a three-part…