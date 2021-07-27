-
Tuesday July 23 update: Work resumes this week on WCPO-TV's tower -- from which Cincinnati Public Radio broadcasts -- requiring WVXU-FM and WGUC-FM to…
Elliott Block's low-power Channel 25 – branded as "WKRP TV" – switched frequencies on Nov. 1, leading some over-the-air viewers to think the station had…
Block Broadcasting's low-power Channel 25 has upgraded its equipment to add the Decades nostalgia TV network from its defunct sister Channel 20.Channel 25…
They're back! Low-power WKRP TV (Channel 25) has added two networks from sister station WOTH-TV (Channel 20), which stopped broadcasting Tuesday.Those…
The end is near for WOTH-TV viewers. Channel 20 will stop broadcasting the afternoon of Tuesday, Jan. 23.As I reported in December, WOTH-TV is one of…
Three area TV stations – with more than a dozen channels of programming – will cease to exist in 2018.Elliott Block's WOTH-TV (Channel 20), Trinity…
Low-power WOTH-TV (Channel 20) has picked up the Newsmax channel, which will provide live over-the-air coverage of the South Carolina primary results…
WSTR-TV has added the Antenna TV network to Channel 64.2 in advance of the nostalgia network’s debut of Johnny Carson’s “Tonight Show” reruns Jan.…
The Antenna TV channel will return to Cincinnati airwaves on one of WSTR-TV’s (Channel 64) digital multicast channels before Johnny Carson's "Tonight…
Low power WOTH-TV has added the BUZZR game show network on over-the-air Channel 20.3 and dropped Antenna TV, which I’m hearing could move to a stronger…