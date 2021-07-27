-
DJ Ron Britain, who had a 72% audience share for WSAI-AM in the early 1960s, made his name in Cincinnati radio.Britain, who died Sunday at his Louisville…
Legendary Cincinnati news anchor Al Schottelkotte – called "the first name in news" by WCPO-TV – would be the last man you'd think of seeing in a TV…
It's not small ball, it's Thrall Ball!Tommy Thrall takes over Cincinnati Reds radio play-by-play this spring from Marty Brennaman, who retired last fall…
Cooking guru Marilyn Harris and auto expert Dale Donovan were among the Cincinnati radio cutbacks at iHeartMedia's Kenwood facility in massive nationwide…
This story was posted Jan. 13, 2020. Happy 86th birthday to Nick Clooney, the generous Cincinnati broadcasting icon, born on Jan. 13, 1934, in Maysville,…
Historian Greg Rhodes celebrates the career of Waite Hoyt, the Reds' radio play-by-play voice from 1942-1965, at the main Public Library of Cincinnati and…
Play ball! Half of the Reds' spring training games will be televised by either Fox Sports Ohio or the MLB Network, starting with two telecasts this…
Originally posted Jan. 15, 2019.No better way to remember Cincinnati TV entertainer Bob Braun on the anniversary of his death than to enjoy this 1984 Bob…
Sam Straley was walking around the Los Angeles studio for his ABC sitcom, The Kids Are Alright, when he saw a poster for Milk Money, the 1994 Melanie…
Back to baseball! After all the political advertisements vanish from the airwaves Wednesday, baseball returns with the weekly Reds Hot Stove League season…