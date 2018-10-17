Blink Will Be Back, Bigger In 2019

The creators of Blink say the light festival will return in 2019 and will expand to cross the Ohio River. Covington will join Over-the-Rhine, Downtown and The Banks in the four-day event.

"There are still plenty of details to be worked out," says Dan Reynolds, owner and partner of Brave Berlin, one of the Blink producers, "but basically Blink will cross this bridge and wind its way through Covington up to about 7th and Madison."

It's scheduled for October 10-13, 2019.

Reynolds, members of the Regional Chamber, and sponsors made the announcement Wednesday evening on the rooftop of the AC Hotel, overlooking the Roebling Suspension Bridge.

The original festival, in October 2017, drew an estimated 1 million people to the center of Cincinnati over four nights. There were 22 projection mapping displays, 35 light-based installations, and six stages with live entertainment. Artists also painted eight new murals along the Blink route.

"At the end of those four days, we didn't have a single police incident, we didn't have a single incident of violence. I give all credit to the artwork that was on showcase that brings out the best in everyone," Reynolds says.

Karen Finan, president of the Northern Kentucky Regional Alliance says the region already shares so much, she's happy Blink will be shared across two states. "This celebration of art, light, and inclusion will shine the light on all of us next year."

Blink 2019 will include a parade. The original event included 2,500 marchers, and 100,000 people watching, according to the Regional Chamber.