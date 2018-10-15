Brown, Renacci Spar In Low-Key First Debate

  • Sen. Sherrod Brown -- running for a third time -- and Rep. Jim Renacci squared off in Cleveland for their first debate. They'll meet again Saturday in Columbus, and on Oct. 26 at Miami University.
The first debate between Sen. Sherrod Brown and Rep. Jim Renacci touched on a number of topics last night, including which candidate is more in-touch with Ohio.

The debate in Cleveland was mostly low-key as Brown – a Democrat seeking a third term – and Renacci, a Republican who was elected to the House in 2010, fielded questions from moderators and audience members.

The topics ranged from immigration reform to gun control to climate change. But within his answers, Renacci repeatedly characterized Brown as a Washington insider.

“He doesn’t come out here to Ohio too much. He loves Washington too much and loves staying with Chuck Schumer and voting his direction.”

Brown finally responded.

“Just to make it clear, I’ve heard Congressman Renacci -- maybe four times now -- say I’m never in Ohio. I come home every single weekend. I go to Washington on Monday and come back Thursday. You all know that, so I don’t know where that argument is going.”

Brown and Renacci will debate again on Saturday in Columbus, and at Miami University on Oct. 26.

