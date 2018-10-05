Cincinnati To Recognize Columbus Day As Indigenous Peoples Day

The Queen City is giving Columbus Day a makeover. 

The federal holiday, traditionally celebrated on the second Monday in October, will now be recognized as "Indigenous Peoples' Day" in the city according to a resolution City Council passed Wednesday. Different council members have tried to pass this resolution since 2016 but were unable to secure the votes. 

"Expressing the City of Cincinnati's support for the recognition of Indigenous Peoples Day to reflect upon the ongoing struggles of indigenous people of this land, and to celebrate the thriving culture and value that all indigenous people add to our City; and URGING other businesses, organizations and public entities to recognize Indigenous Peoples Day," the resolution reads.

It also recognizes "the annexation of indigenous homelands for the building of our City ... and values the progress our society has accomplished through American Indian technology, thought, and culture..." 

The day honoring Christopher Columbus has long been under fire due to Columbus' treatment of the people he encountered upon first landing in America. Historians have documented the violence and slavery he inflicted on the people he called "Indians," including the forced practice of Christianity. 

Reaction on social media to Cincinnati's decision was largely positive, but had its detractors. 

Many cities have made similar decisions, from Ithaca, N.Y., to Tulsa and Seattle. Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the City of Columbus tells WCBE the city has no plans to replace the holiday.

