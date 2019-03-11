Council Could Vote This Week On OTR Parking Changes; Liberty Street Plan

Some of the 500 spaces in the Over-the-Rhine residential parking program could soon become flex spaces during the daytime.

The Budget and Finance Committee Monday narrowly approved an ordinance that would make 200 of those spaces available to patrons and workers in the neighborhood from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Some OTR businesses have complained the residential program that started Jan. 1 is hurting them and their employees.

Meanwhile, the committee turned down a competing ordinance that would make all 500 residential spots flex spaces from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Mayor John Cranley had offered that proposal last week.

Cranley will now have to decide whether the 200-space ordinance is on the Wednesday council agenda. And it's possible that measure will not pass the full council.

The committee also held another ordinance that would allow OTR workers to purchase residential parking passes. That item will likely be discussed again next week.

Meanwhile, council could vote again Wednesday on a plan to make Liberty Street safer for pedestrians and cyclists.

The proposal would reduce Liberty to five lanes instead of the current seven.

That's what council approved last fall and found funding for.

Cranley last week introduced an ordinance to keep Liberty seven-lanes and preserve on-street parking. He says the five-lane plan without on-street parking will make the OTR parking problem worse.

A council committee Monday amended his proposal and inserted the five-lane plan.

The mayor will also have to decide whether to place it on the agenda for the council meeting Wednesday. The amended ordinance was approved with six votes, which is enough to override a mayoral veto.

