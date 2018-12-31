Diversity Dominates What Hamilton County Read In 2018

  Ann Thompson / WVXU

"I feel that 2018 was a huge year for diverse books," says one department manager at the Public Library of Cincinnati-Hamilton County. "Books about people of all colors and creeds and ethnicities, just telling stories about their experiences. I saw that much more in 2018 than I have seen previously, especially getting awards and getting critical acclaim."

Ella Mulford works at the Main Library and manages the Popular Library, which means she watches what goes out the door and what stays on the shelves.

She says among non-fiction titles, popular memoirs include Michelle Obama's Becoming and books on the heroin epidemic, like Dopesick. "People are still in that cycle of wanting to know more and more and more."

Books that were adapted for television or the big screen always prove popular, Mulford says. Crazy Rich Asians and The Handmaid's Tale were published before 2018, but still drew fans thanks to being on the screen. "If we know a movie is coming out or a TV show is coming, when we find that out we order lots of copies in advance," she says. "When I went to read Crazy Rich Asians it already had 200 people on hold list."

Mulford compiled a list of some of the most popular books at the Main Library:

Best Adult - Fiction

An American Marriage by Tayari Jones

Nine Perfect Strangers by Liane Moriarty

There, There by Tommy Orange

A River of Stars by Vanessa Hua

The Female Persuasion by Meg Wolitzer

Best Adult - Nonfiction

Becoming by Michelle Obama

Eloquent Rage by Britteny Cooper

Dopesick by Beth Macy

Heartland by Sarah Smarsh

Heavy: An American Memoir by Kiese Laymon

Best Young Adult Books

Blood, Water, Paint by Joy McCullough

Darius the Great Is Not Okay by Adib Khorram

Check, Please by Ngozi Ukazu

Tales From the Inner City by Shaun Tan

Children of Blood and Bone by Tomi Adeyemi

Best Children's Books

● Picture Book: Dreamers by Yuyi Morales

● Picture Book: Mommy’s Khimar by Jamilah Thompkins-Bigelow

● Early Reader: Dragons in a Bag by Zetta Elliott

● Middle Grade Reader: Front Desk by Kelly Yang

● Middle Grade Reader: The Parker Inheritance by Varian Johnson

