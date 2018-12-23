Holidays concerts & New Year's Eve shows

Related Program: 
There are so many shows you can catch during the holidays in the Cincinnati region.  From Christmas brunch with Jazz at the Hilton to a Jake Speed concert 12/28, the 79th annual Boar's Head and Yule Log Festival, and so many New Year's Eve celebrations!

New Year's Eve: The Rusty Griswold's at Newport Syndicate, big shows at the Madison Theater, Blue Note Harrison & the Woodward Theater, Lynne Scott at Sorrento's on Reading Road, the Ron Enyard Quartet at Schwartz's Point Jazz Club, the Chris Comer Trio at Dayton's Crowne Plaza Hotel, the Cincinnati Pops at Music Hall, and Triage at Caffe Vivace.

Happy New Year!

Bobby Mackey Celebrates 40 Years Of Music

Bobby Mackey is a great country singer and shares his joy of the music every Friday and Saturday night at his club, Bobby Mackey's Music World,  in Wilder, Kentucky.  Most of us have paid a visit at some time over the last 40 years listening to him and his band, dancing, taking a ghost tour, drinking a beer or two or more, or riding the famous bull.

So, it's only fitting that we asked him into the studio to talk with Elaine Diehl about some of the highlights at the club over these past 40 years.

Bobby talks about how he found the club which used to be a gambling casino, the first song he sang there, and his band.  He also shares memories of welcoming George Jones and Merle Haggard to the stage, plus some of the history of "the most haunted nightclub in America."

And, his new single, "I'll Go Down Swinging," was #3 on the country charts last week.  So, Bobby Mackey doesn't plan on retiring anytime soon.  His 40th anniversary celebration is coming up September 7th and 8th at the club in Wilder, Kentucky.

Jazz drummer Ron Enyard and the CD from a 1967 gig at Herbie's

Drummer Ron Enyard has been a fixture in the local jazz scene for many years, and has a regular gig at Om Eco Café in Clifton every Monday night. He’s with Frank Johnson to talk about a CD from a 1967 gig at the old Herbie’s (a club that was on the corner of Taft and Hackberry) with saxophonist Bobby Miller, pianist Sam Jackson, and bassist Burgoine Denny.