Holidays concerts & New Year's Eve shows

There are so many shows you can catch during the holidays in the Cincinnati region. From Christmas brunch with Jazz at the Hilton to a Jake Speed concert 12/28, the 79th annual Boar's Head and Yule Log Festival, and so many New Year's Eve celebrations!
New Year's Eve: The Rusty Griswold's at Newport Syndicate, big shows at the Madison Theater, Blue Note Harrison & the Woodward Theater, Lynne Scott at Sorrento's on Reading Road, the Ron Enyard Quartet at Schwartz's Point Jazz Club, the Chris Comer Trio at Dayton's Crowne Plaza Hotel, the Cincinnati Pops at Music Hall, and Triage at Caffe Vivace.
Happy New Year!