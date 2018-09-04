Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Learning Through Art Upcoming Cincy Reads! Challenge

By Dan Hurley 55 minutes ago
  • Learning Through Art is holding its Cincy Reads! Challenge this month to encourage literacy and community engagement.
    Learning Through Art is holding its Cincy Reads! Challenge this month to encourage literacy and community engagement.

Since 1992, Learning Through Art has reached more than one million people in the community. The non-profit group provides quality performing arts programs in support of arts integrated education, literacy, community development and engagement, encouraging multi-cultural awareness and understanding. This month the organization is holding its Cincy Reads! Challenge.

The new Arts Over Aces Center recently established at Learning Through Art provides tools to help children and families become more resilient and overcome barriers.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss boosting literacy through the arts, the new Arts over Aces Center and and the upcoming Cincy Reads! events are Learning Through Art CEO and Co-founder Kathy Wade; and Cincinnati Children's attending physician, pediatrician Dr. Anita Shah.

Tune in to Cincinnati Edition September 4 at 1 p.m. to hear this segment. 

Tags: 
Learning Through Art
Cincy Reads!
Kathy Wade
Cincinnati Edition

Related Content

Promoting Literacy Through Art

By Sep 5, 2017
Provided

Since it started in 1992, Learning Through Art has reached more than one million people in the community. The non-profit group, which uses art appreciation to help children and families learn to read, is celebrating its 25th anniversary with Cincy Reads!, three days of events later this month that will wrap our region in reading.

Using The Power Of Social Gatherings For Good

By Dan Hurley Aug 29, 2018
Walnut Hills Five Points Alley
Provided

This holiday weekend 200,000 rubber ducks will be dumped into the Ohio River to raise money for the Freestore Foodbank.