Learning Through Art Upcoming Cincy Reads! Challenge

Since 1992, Learning Through Art has reached more than one million people in the community. The non-profit group provides quality performing arts programs in support of arts integrated education, literacy, community development and engagement, encouraging multi-cultural awareness and understanding. This month the organization is holding its Cincy Reads! Challenge.

The new Arts Over Aces Center recently established at Learning Through Art provides tools to help children and families become more resilient and overcome barriers.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss boosting literacy through the arts, the new Arts over Aces Center and and the upcoming Cincy Reads! events are Learning Through Art CEO and Co-founder Kathy Wade; and Cincinnati Children's attending physician, pediatrician Dr. Anita Shah.

