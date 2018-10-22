Library Working On Master Plan To Repair Branches

The Cincinnati Hamilton County Public Library has put out a request for proposals as it seeks a developer to create a master facilities plan. The library board intends to hire the developer by the end of the year.

According to newly appointed Library Director Paula Brehm-Heeger, the community will play a big part in creating the master plan with plenty of chances to attend meetings. Creating the plan is expected to take 12-18 months.

There is no shortage of work. Seven library branches are more than 100 years old and one of them, Price Hill, has been shut down because it is not structurally sound. Three branches are not accessible to those with disabilities: Price Hill, Madisonville and Walnut Hills. Three others are only partially accessible: Wyoming, Norwood and Cheviot.

Brehm-Heeger says the average length a library has gone without renovations is 40 years.

The levy voters passed this spring will fund repairs to the 40 branches and is being used for regular operating expenses.