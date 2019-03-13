Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Local Designer Tessa Clark On 'Project Runway'

By 1 hour ago
  • tessa clark
    Tessa Clark describes her Grind and Glaze as luxury womenswear made from the heart.
    Courtesy Tessa Clark

A local fashion designer makes her television debut when season 17 of Project Runway premieres March 14 at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Tessa Clark joins 15 other designers competing for a $250,000 prize on the reality TV fashion competition.

Clark is a graduate of the University of Cincinnati's College of Design, Art, Architecture, and Planning where she studied fashion design. Her line of luxury womenswear, Grind and Glaze, sells locally in Over-the-Rhine. The garment line is inspired by her rural upbringing in Greenville, Ohio, where her mother is a ceramicist and her father is a miller.

Tessa Clark (@designertessa) joins Cincinnati Edition to discuss the upcoming season of Project Runway and what inspires her designs.

Never miss an episode of Cincinnati Edition by subscribing to our podcast on yo aur favorite provider. And if you have a chance, please rate, review and share with friends: 

Tags: 
Tessa Clark
Project Runway
TV
fashion
Cincinnati Edition
University of Cincinnati
DAAP

Related Content

The Evolution Of Greek Life On Local Campuses

By Mar 11, 2019
alexandra robbins
Amazon

Colleges, universities and court systems are cracking down on hazing in fraternities and sororities, but will it eradicate the problem from campus chapters?

Feminism Or Fantasy? The Portrayal Of Women In 'Captain Marvel' And 'Game Of Thrones'

By Mar 7, 2019
captain marvel
Disney-Marvel Studios via AP

Editor's note: This segment contains language some may find offensive. 

Two highly anticipated premiers bring an end to a fantasy series fans have watched for nearly a decade and the beginning of a new female superhero franchise.