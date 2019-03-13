Local Designer Tessa Clark On 'Project Runway'

A local fashion designer makes her television debut when season 17 of Project Runway premieres March 14 at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Tessa Clark joins 15 other designers competing for a $250,000 prize on the reality TV fashion competition.

Clark is a graduate of the University of Cincinnati's College of Design, Art, Architecture, and Planning where she studied fashion design. Her line of luxury womenswear, Grind and Glaze, sells locally in Over-the-Rhine. The garment line is inspired by her rural upbringing in Greenville, Ohio, where her mother is a ceramicist and her father is a miller.

Tessa Clark (@designertessa) joins Cincinnati Edition to discuss the upcoming season of Project Runway and what inspires her designs.

Never miss an episode of Cincinnati Edition by subscribing to our podcast on yo aur favorite provider. And if you have a chance, please rate, review and share with friends: