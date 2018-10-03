Longworth-Anderson Series Benefit Concert

The great musical icon, Mavis Staples, is coming to Memorial Hall on Friday, April 20th for a show which is sure to sell out. Joining Elaine Diehl in our Corbett Studio to talk about her concert as well as the Longworth-Anderson concert series at Memorial Hall is Bill Baumann, Chairman of the Memorial Hall Society, and Rick McCarty from MEMI.

Their conversation goes into depth on how this series is put together and presented twice per year and also goes into detail about the pre-receptions prior to each concert in the series. Of course, the pre-reception for Mavis Staples will include a very special award ceremony by the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center in honor of her civil rights work. Rhiannon Giddens' upcoming performance at Memorial Hall on May 20th is also discussed.