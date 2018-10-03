Related Program: 
Longworth-Anderson Series Benefit Concert

Coming up on October 18th at Memorial Hall will be a benefit concert to raise funds in support of the Longworth-Anderson concert series.  The "Celebrate the Series" event will feature two local Americana bands, The Tillers and Honey & Houston.  The evening includes a pre-concert reception beginning at 6.

William Baumann, Chairman of the Longworth-Anderson series; Cori Wolff, Director of the series; and Sean Gail from The Tillers dropped by the studio recently to talk about Memorial Hall and this benefit concert with Elaine Diehl.  Sean Gail also brought along his guitar and performed a song.

By Apr 11, 2018

The great musical icon, Mavis Staples, is coming to Memorial Hall on Friday, April 20th for a show which is sure to sell out.  Joining Elaine Diehl in our Corbett Studio to talk about her concert as well as the Longworth-Anderson concert series at Memorial Hall is Bill Baumann, Chairman of the Memorial Hall Society, and Rick McCarty from MEMI.

Their conversation goes into depth on how this series is put together and presented twice per year and also goes into detail about the pre-receptions prior to each concert in the series.  Of course, the pre-reception for Mavis Staples will include a very special award ceremony by the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center in honor of her civil rights work.  Rhiannon Giddens' upcoming performance at Memorial Hall on May 20th is also discussed.