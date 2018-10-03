Longworth-Anderson Series Benefit Concert

Coming up on October 18th at Memorial Hall will be a benefit concert to raise funds in support of the Longworth-Anderson concert series. The "Celebrate the Series" event will feature two local Americana bands, The Tillers and Honey & Houston. The evening includes a pre-concert reception beginning at 6.
William Baumann, Chairman of the Longworth-Anderson series; Cori Wolff, Director of the series; and Sean Gail from The Tillers dropped by the studio recently to talk about Memorial Hall and this benefit concert with Elaine Diehl. Sean Gail also brought along his guitar and performed a song.