In Shooting At Fifth Third Building Downtown, 3 Dead, Plus The Shooter

Cincinnati Police responded to a call of an active shooter at the Fifth Third Bank building on Fountain Square early Thursday morning. The shooter is dead along with three of his victims. Two others are hospitalized and their conditions are unknown. A weapon was recovered at the scene.

Report of active shooter. 5/3rd Building on Walnut, downtown Cincinnati. Police rreports indicate multiple victims. — Bill Rinehart (@BillGRinehart) September 6, 2018

A police spokesman says victims are being treated at UC Medical Center. Fountain Sqaure and the surrounding area has been closed to foot traffic.

Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearm (ATF) officials arrived and are sweeping the building. FBI are also on the scene. Police say people in the area should remain on lockdown until further notice. Police Chief Eliot Isaac said in a news conference that morning that employees in the building are being evacuated by police and that he doesn't believe there is any additional threat.

@CincyPD units are still actively clearing the scene in the 500 block of Walnut St. related to the active shooter investigation. People in the immediate vicinity should remain on lockdown until further notice. Continue to follow this feed for updates. pic.twitter.com/V7IwmzPE5S — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) September 6, 2018

Isaac said police would be lifting the lockdown "very soon," adding that police have completed securing the building and would be transitioning to an active investigation.

The call was received at 9:10 a.m. about shots fired at 38 Fountain Square. Isaac said an individual had entered the loading dock area and fired, then entered the lobby where gunfire was exchanged between the shooter and officers. The gunman did not enter any upper floors.

It is not known if police killed the suspect or if he killed himself and no police were injured in the incident. Isaac added that reports of the suspect being a disgruntled employee have not been confirmed.

One witness whose office overlooks Fountain Square heard a noise and thought it was construction crews until he heard the news.

WVXU spoke to Sam McDonald who was walking to his job at the Fifth Third building.

"I was walking past the Chipotle and I had my headphones in when some woman stopped me and said 'You don't want to go to the square, we just heard gun shots,' " he says. "So I took my headphones out and people were running away from the square and I peered around and about 30 seconds later I heard about five to 10 more gunshots and cops just started running toward the building."

To recap, just after 9, emergency responders went to 5/3rd Bank at 5th and Main for report of active shooter with multiple victims.

Witnesses tell me they heard 10-12 shots. One saw 2 people loaded into ambulances.

Waiting for update from @CincyPD. — Bill Rinehart (@BillGRinehart) September 6, 2018

McDonald says his co-workers were told to stay in place and that he saw two African-American men wheeled out on stretchers. He was unsure of their condition.

This story is breaking and will be updated.