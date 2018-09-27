Update: This Roller Coaster Is On Its Way Out At Kings Island

Updated 09/27/18 10:15 a.m.

Bye, bye birdie! Firehawk is thrilling its final visitors this fall. Kings Island announced Thursday the coaster, which opened in 2007, will close at the end of the season.

"Firehawk was billed as the Midwest's first and only flying roller coaster when it opened in 2001," the amusement park says in a statement. The ride came from Worlds of Adventure in Aurora, Ohio where it was known as X-Flight.

WVXU first reported this story on Monday, Sept. 24, 2018:

Which roller coaster is making its swan song - Vortex? Firehawk? The amusement park is confirming one of its 16 roller coasters will be removed.

The park says the as-yet unnamed ride will thrill its final visitors this fall during Halloween Haunt, which ends October 28.

The park will release the name of the ride later this week.

The announcement came in the form of a display over the weekend in the Kings Island 'ride graveyard.' Set for a funeral service, the graveside set-up included a sign reading "The air is eerily calm as we make final preparations for the ill-fated demise of one of our own. R.I.P. 10/28/2018."

There's a lot of speculation about which ride will be making way. Let us know what you think in the comments.

Kings Island last month announced it's bringing back antique cars in 2019. At that time the park denied plans were in the works for a 17th roller coaster. The most recent addition, Mystic Timbers, opened in April 2017.