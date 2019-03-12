Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

What's Next For The Purple People Bridge?

By 1 hour ago
  • purple people bridge
    The historic L&O Bridge, now officially known as the Newport Southbank Bridge, and more colloquially as the Purple People Bridge, awaits a fresh coat of paint.
    Wikimedia Commons

The Newport Southbank Bridge is better known locally as the Purple People Bridge. The landmark span that connects Newport to Cincinnati earned the colorful moniker after a new paint job in 2001, shortly after the City of Newport and Southbank Partners used $4 million in state funds to refurbish and repair it.

The bridge is now the sole pedestrian-only span between Kentucky and Ohio. But, it’s in need. Its namesake purple is fading, and there are other issues, too. Its private owners, the Newport Southbank Bridge Co., hope to find $1 million just to repaint it. The owners are also turning to the public for help in restoring the whimsy to the region's most unique bridge. 

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the bridge's situation, as well as other Northern Kentucky riverfront issues, is Southbank Partners President Jack Moreland.

Never miss an episode of Cincinnati Edition by subscribing to our podcast on yo aur favorite provider. And if you have a chance, please rate, review and share with friends: 

Tags: 
Purple People Bridge
Kentucky
Cincinnati Edition

Related Content

Newport Keeping "Open Dialogue" Over Falling Bricks On Purple People Bridge

By Jul 6, 2018
Bill Rinehart / WVXU

A section underneath the Purple People Bridge remains closed after evidence of falling bricks, however the bridge itself is open and "structurally sound."

Purple People Bridge To Get A Makeover

By Apr 27, 2017
Michael Keating

The Newport Southbank Bridge Company is looking to make a splash with a new and improved Purple People Bridge. Plans include repainting it, adding LED lighting, a "love lock" area, and reinforced flooring for the railroad side of the bridge.

For First Time Ever, Kentucky Legislative Panel Advances Medical Marijuana Bill

By Mar 7, 2019

A bill that would allow doctors to prescribe marijuana to treat some medical conditions has passed out of a state legislative panel.

Though the legislation has a long way to go to pass out of the legislature, the move amounts to the first time that a medical marijuana proposal has advanced in the statehouse.

House Bill 136 would create a state-regulated system that would include growers, processors, dispensers and testers of marijuana.