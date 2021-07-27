-
The Purple People Bridge will partially reopen Thursday. It's been closed since May 11 after a piece of a support column came loose and fell into the Ohio…
The Newport Southbank Bridge Company says the Purple People Bridge will remain closed while it decides how to move forward with recommended repairs. An…
The Purple People Bridge, connecting Newport to Cincinnati for pedestrians, is temporarily closed after a "large stone" fell out of the first pier into…
The Newport Southbank Bridge is better known locally as the Purple People Bridge. The landmark span that connects Newport to Cincinnati earned the…
A section underneath the Purple People Bridge remains closed after evidence of falling bricks, however the bridge itself is open and "structurally…
A project in Northern Kentucky is bringing communities together around the picnic table. The Public Arts Network of Northern Kentucky is inviting people…
The Newport Southbank Bridge Company is looking to make a splash with a new and improved Purple People Bridge. Plans include repainting it, adding LED…
Efforts to turn the Purple People Bridge into a unique tourist attraction are moving forward. A $650,000 Kentucky Transportation Cabinet grant is paying…
Kentucky's Lieutenant governor will be in Northern Kentucky on the Purple People Bridge this morning to present a check to help developers proceed with a…