The 2004 New Yorker Festival begins next weekend, and NPR's Scott Simon talks to actors Stanley Tucci and Cynthia Nixon about the event's sophomore run.

Tucci and Nixon are on a festival panel with actor Edward Norton and moderated by New Yorker senior theater critic John Lahr, entitled "The Method: Acting Onstage and Onscreen."

