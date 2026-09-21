Get vaccinated now to avoid respiratory illness season, doctors say

As Greater Cincinnati heads into the fall respiratory virus season, doctors are encouraging people to get their flu, COVID and other vaccinations.

Dr. Jason Murray is medical director for the Northern Kentucky Health Department and an emergency room physician. He says getting the shots in September and October is the best way to protect against the annual surge in illnesses.

“The goal is not to promise that you’ll never get infected,” Murray told WVXU. “The goal is to make serious illness much less likely.”

Last year, the region saw a significant increase in respiratory illness-related hospitalizations, according to data from public health agencies. Doctors are expecting a similarly severe season this year.

It takes about two weeks after receiving a vaccine to build full immunity. Muray says that makes being proactive important. Respiratory viruses spread widely in the fall and winter when people are spending more time together indoors.

“[When] it gets on the news that we have thousands of cases in the area, at that point, you're being exposed on the regular — going to the grocery store, being inside with other people, going to your favorite coffee shop,” Murray said. “When you hear it on the news, you're already two weeks behind, at least.”

Updated flu and COVID vaccines that are formulated to match circulating strains are available now for everyone six months and older. Dr. Steve Feagins, Medical Director at Hamilton County Public Health, says it’s safe to get both vaccines on the same day.

“In fact, the side effects are no different by getting them together, nor is the protective effects,” Feagins said. “So, you know, what the heck? Go to your pharmacy and get them both.”

There's also an RSV vaccine that's recommended for everyone 75 and older, adults ages 50-74 whose health status raises their risk of serious RSV illness, and women between 32-36 weeks of pregnancy, if due during RSV season. It’s not currently an annual vaccine, so if you’ve received it in the past, there’s generally no need for an annual dose.

Tips for reducing the risk of respiratory illness

Doctors generally recommend you:



Get updated vaccinations according to your doctor’s recommendations.

Stay home if you feel sick.

Wash your hands frequently with water and soap. Use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Fully cover your coughs and sneezes.

Regularly clean and disinfect surfaces.

Circulate fresh air by opening windows or using an air purifier.

Take additional precautions around people who are at higher risk for severe illness.

What about measles?

Health officials say there are no active cases of measles in Cincinnati, but they're still warning about a possible exposure at Children's Emergency Department on Burnet Avenue. The Cincinnati Health Department says two people from out-of-state went to the hospital on Sept. 14 with symptoms consistent with measles.

Feagins with Hamilton County Public Health recommends knowing your measles vaccine status. He adds, if you have symptoms of a rash or a fever, go see a doctor whether or not you’ve been exposed to measles.

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