Proposed oversight for 'chronic nuisance' bars, nightclubs delayed again

Proposed changes to Cincinnati’s chronic nuisance law are still up in the air after another delay at City Hall Tuesday.

Current rules allow the city to supervise multi-family properties with a certain number of crimes committed on the property within a particular period of time. City administration recommends adding bars, restaurants and nightclubs to that list.

The ordinance was introduced nearly two months ago. City Council initially supported it, but pulled back after hearing concerns from Black business owners worried about being targeted and eventually shut down.

Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney says more information is needed.

"There are some things in the ordinance that are vague," Kearney said Tuesday. "One is how we will determine whether the bar owners are responsible for events that occur outside of their establishment."

Kearney says she's working with the administration to collect data, such as the number of bars and restaurants closed in the last three years because of city action, as well as an analysis of demographics for those businesses.

Council member Anna Albi says she supports a delay for more information, with a caveat.

"I do believe there is an urgency for us to take what we are hearing from residents seriously and work really hard to figure out how we can, through our legislative actions, make sure our neighborhoods are safe for everyone," Albi said. "What we are hearing from our residents out in the neighborhoods is that there are issues sometimes with businesses where there have been shootings, noise complaints, and other quality of life issues."

Council members Seth Walsh and Meeka Owens say they're meeting with business owners to hear concerns. Walsh initiated the proposed change.

Mayor Aftab Pureval says he agrees with Council's decision to take more time to ensure there are no "unintended consequences."

"There's no doubt that this council, myself, and the administration take the consideration that there is any perceived targeting of minority businesses very seriously," Pureval told WVXU. "I'm confident we'll be able to find a common ground [and] ultimately, I do support the nuisance ordinance. We just have to make sure that we're applying it fairly."

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