Restaurants Across The U.S. Continue To Struggle As Pandemic Restrictions Lift

As pandemic restrictions continue to lift across the country, some businesses are still struggling. Restaurants have closed for good in the past year, and those that remain are still in trouble, leading to a jump in dining prices.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley talks with Mike Regan, senior editor for Bloomberg News, about the situations many restaurants and employees find themselves in.

