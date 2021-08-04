Biden's Meets With Cuban-American Leaders In D.C. To Focus On The Community's Needs
The Biden administration announced Friday they are imposing new sanctions against Cuba’s National Revolutionary Police and two of its top officials.
The announcement comes as President Biden met with Cuban-Americans and members of Congress at the White House to focus on the needs of the Cuban people.
Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks with Alian Collazo, executive director of the Cuban Freedom March.
