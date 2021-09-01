A Nashville ICU Nurse On Surge Of COVID-19 Patients: 'It Eats Away At Your Soul'

The latest surge of COVID-19 cases has revealed the shortcomings of the health care system. Hospitals in the South have a shortage of nurses, specifically those experienced enough to work in an intensive care unit.

Vanderbilt ICU nurse Kristin Nguyen is working mostly with COVID-19 patients and recorded an audio diary of her experiences. Her audio diary was produced by WPLN senior health care reporter Blake Farmer.

