Council considers promising $8M to help build Farmer Music Center near Riverbend

Some Cincinnati Council members want to give $8 million to the future Farmer Music Center project near Riverbend.

The future amphitheater will be constructed on the site of the former Coney Island amusement park — notably, on the part of the site that is within city of Cincinnati limits.

Anna Albi and four other Council members have proposed a resolution promising the funds in the fiscal year 2027 budget. Council is expected to vote on the resolution Wednesday; it needs at least five votes to pass.

Albi says the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra and MEMI approached Council with a request for funding.

"Not only is this really an investment into the cultural vibrancy of Cincinnati now and for a generation, but also, you get the economic impact of dollars back," Albi told WVXU.

CSO and MEMI project an annual economic impact of $100 million, which includes estimated economic activity from people who visit the Farmer Music Center and spend money on hotels and restaurants. They also estimate $1.5 million additional tax revenue to the city every year from admissions and new payroll taxes.

"It looks like we will get that $8 million investment back within five years ... and then forever, in perpetuity," Albi said.

The $160 million development will include a 300,000-square foot concourse and 25 bars and concession stands across three levels. It will accommodate 20,000 people, with 8,000 reserved seats and an open-air synthetic lawn that can hold another 12,000 people.

The project is not fully funded, even with this contribution from the city. Other funding sources include a few private foundations, the Western & Southern Financial Group, and the state of Ohio.

"Creating a brighter, more vibrant tomorrow requires vision and support now to ensure Cincinnati remains relevant in an increasingly competitive regional and national market," said CSO President and CEO Robert McGrath in a statement. "We are grateful to city leadership for the consideration."

City budget process

The $8 million would come from the city's capital budget, which is used for physical assets — mostly city-owned infrastructure like streets, parks, health centers, etc. The capital budget is separate from the operating budget, where the city is facing a projected $29.5 million deficit and possible 5% cuts.

"Essentially, we're making the investment on the capital side, but the admissions tax money will come back on the operating side, which will help address the deficit going forward," Albi told WVXU.

The resolution will have at least one "no" vote, from Budget Committee Chair Jeff Cramerding. He tells WVXU the city has pressing needs for the capital budget, like maintenance of city roads and facilities.

A resolution is not a guarantee of funding. If passed, City Manager Sheryl Long will include the $8 million in the first draft of the next city budget. City Council will then have about a month to consider the draft and make changes to the plan before passing a final version by the end of June.

So why pass a resolution now? A spokesperson for the project says this promise of future funding helps keep the project's construction timeline on track, so that the Farmer Music Center can still open in spring 2027. That also helps the venue book shows for next year.

The resolution includes a clause that the funding is contingent upon the city administration's review process, including underwriting to ensure feasibility and confidence the project can be completed.

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