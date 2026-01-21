© 2026 Cincinnati Public Radio
Photos: See renderings of Cincinnati's newest concert venue

91.7 WVXU | By Bill Rinehart
Published January 21, 2026 at 11:25 AM EST
An artist's conception of an outdoor music amphitheater.
MEMI
/
provided
The Farmer Music Center will be built next to MEMI's Riverbend Music Center.

Music Event and Management Inc. has released new renderings of what the Farmer Music Center will look like when it's built. The amphitheater on the site of the former Coney Island amusement park will hold 20,000 guests.

A release from Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra and MEMI says there will be 8,000 reserved seats, and an open-air synthetic lawn that can hold another 12,000 people.

The neighboring 42-year-old Riverbend Music Center seats 20,000.

The new facility will have a 300,000-square foot concourse and 25 bars and concession stands across three levels.

Farmer Music Center also will have four club spaces and two levels of box suites.

“Designed from the start with fans and artists at the center, the state-of-the-art amphitheater is built to change how audiences see, hear, and truly connect with live music,” the release states.

It's expected to open in spring 2027.

Click through the slideshow below to see additional photos.

Renderings of an outdoor concert amphitheater.
1 of 5  — Venue front face closeup_evening.png
The Farmer Music Center is expected to open in spring 2027.
MEMI / provided
Renderings of an outdoor concert amphitheater.
2 of 5  — Venue rear view_evening.png
MEMI / provided
The Farmer Music Center is expected to open in spring 2027.
MEMI / provided
Renderings of an outdoor concert amphitheater.
3 of 5  — Venue front face_daytime.png
MEMI / provided
The Farmer Music Center is expected to open in spring 2027.
MEMI / provided
Renderings of an outdoor concert amphitheater.
4 of 5  — Venue front face_evening.png
MEMI / provided
The Farmer Music Center is expected to open in spring 2027.
MEMI / provided
Renderings of an outdoor concert amphitheater.
5 of 5  — Venue side view_evening.png
MEMI / provided
The Farmer Music Center is expected to open in spring 2027.
MEMI / provided

Read more:
Bill Rinehart
Bill has been with WVXU since 2014. He started his radio career as a disc jockey in 1990. In 1994, he made the jump into journalism and has been reporting and delivering news on the radio ever since.
