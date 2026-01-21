Photos: See renderings of Cincinnati's newest concert venue

Music Event and Management Inc. has released new renderings of what the Farmer Music Center will look like when it's built. The amphitheater on the site of the former Coney Island amusement park will hold 20,000 guests.

A release from Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra and MEMI says there will be 8,000 reserved seats, and an open-air synthetic lawn that can hold another 12,000 people.

The neighboring 42-year-old Riverbend Music Center seats 20,000.

The new facility will have a 300,000-square foot concourse and 25 bars and concession stands across three levels.

Farmer Music Center also will have four club spaces and two levels of box suites.

“Designed from the start with fans and artists at the center, the state-of-the-art amphitheater is built to change how audiences see, hear, and truly connect with live music,” the release states.

It's expected to open in spring 2027.

Click through the slideshow below to see additional photos.

1 of 5 — Venue front face closeup_evening.png The Farmer Music Center is expected to open in spring 2027. MEMI / provided 2 of 5 — Venue rear view_evening.png The Farmer Music Center is expected to open in spring 2027. MEMI / provided 3 of 5 — Venue front face_daytime.png The Farmer Music Center is expected to open in spring 2027. MEMI / provided 4 of 5 — Venue front face_evening.png The Farmer Music Center is expected to open in spring 2027. MEMI / provided 5 of 5 — Venue side view_evening.png The Farmer Music Center is expected to open in spring 2027. MEMI / provided

