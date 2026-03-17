Kentucky GOP Senate candidates debate immigration, DEI while pledging Trump loyalty

At the first debate for the top Republican candidates in the race to replace U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, the challengers didn't argue much about policy. Rather they worked to solidify their persona for voters: Congressman Andy Barr, the proven lawmaker; businessman Nate Morris, the outsider; and former Attorney General Daniel Cameron, the consensus builder.

Except on a couple issues, the three candidates have nearly identical policy pitches. All of them say they back President Donald Trump completely and whatever he says, they support. The candidates collectively said the president's name 40 times over the course of the hour-long debate hosted by WDRB and the Jefferson County Republican Party.

When asked if he would support putting troops on the ground in Iran, Barr said "I have full faith and confidence that this president will make the right decision."

In reference to funding for Trump's immigration policy, Cameron said, "If I'm in the United States Senate, I'm going to stand firm with President Trump on that point again."

And Morris said the reason he's running for Senate is because the country needs a senator "who's going to understand that this is Donald Trump's Republican Party and votes accordingly."

Kentucky Republicans will have the opportunity to vote in the primary election May 19. Democrats are also looking at a crowded field with some familiar faces, including former state Rep. Charles Booker, former fighter pilot Amy McGrath, current state Rep. Pam Stevenson and horse trainer Dale Romans.

Despite universal and seemingly unflagging support for the president, the stage got heated on occasion, especially between Barr and Morris who pointedly attacked each other over their records on the stage at The Henry Clay in Louisville. Barr pointed to a pledge Morris signed as CEO of waste management software Rubicon Technologies to support diversity, equity and inclusion.

"I remember when Nate Morris was lecturing at me about how I should stop my fight against [environmental, social, governance goals] and DEI when he was a CEO embracing BLM riots and signing the DEI pledge and signing the Paris Climate Accord," Barr said.

Morris defended his record, saying the other candidates haven't had to deal with "pressures from shareholders, board members." Minutes earlier, Morris said Barr had "blood on his hands," for voting in favor of legislation that gave special immigration status to Afghani citizens who were employed by or on behalf of the U.S. government.

"We all saw the tragedy over Thanksgiving. It was because of the Afghani immigrants that were unvetted that he led into our country that caused that tragedy over Thanksgiving," Morris said.

Morris was apparently referring an Afghani national who allegedly killed a National Guard member in Washington D.C. Barr defended the decision, saying it had the president's support and it was the country's duty to protect those who had stood by them in Afghanistan.

While Morris and Barr sniped at each other over their past, Cameron emerged relatively unscathed. In his closing remarks, the failed gubernatorial candidate accused his fellow candidates of being more worried about "personal grievances" instead of the issues that matter to most Kentuckians.

"You care about your kids and your grandkids. You care about ensuring that they have every opportunity to be the best and brightest version of themselves. That's what I am focused on in this campaign," Cameron said.

Cameron also acknowledged that he was asking voters for a second chance after he lost the governor's race to Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear in 2023. He told reporters afterwards that his experience in politics had humbled him.

But Cameron also said that his opponents too have sought second chances — Barr, when he lost his first attempt to flip his Lexington House district, and Morris when his company Rubicon was delisted from the New York Stock Exchange, after Morris left the board.

"We serve a God of second chances, and I firmly believe that if I'm the nominee, we are going to win in November," Cameron said on the debate stage. "But all of us here on this stage this night believe in second chances."

Morris differentiated himself from his opponents on two key policy points. On immigration, Morris renewed his call to end all legal immigration pathways until all undocumented immigrants had been deported — the Lexington businessman has not clarified how he would determine that goal had been reached. Both Cameron and Barr said Monday they support legal immigration.

"Securing the border creates the conditions for streamlining legal immigration programs that are needed in some cases, like for our agriculture industry, but only for legal immigrants," Barr said.

Morris has also repeatedly pledged to self-limit to two terms in Congress, saying his opponents are in the race for a "job" and a "paycheck." He also took the opportunity to take another jab at McConnell.

"I think Senator McConnell has shown us that we need term limits in this country. You know, it's a sad state to see our senator in the condition that he's in, still serving in the United States Senate. It's very reminiscent of Dianne Feinstein ," Morris said. "I've said I'm going to serve two terms and be finished and go back to business."



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