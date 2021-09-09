Los Angeles School Board Vice President On Vaccine Mandate Vote

In Los Angeles, home to the nation’s second-largest school district, a vote is pending Thursday on whether to require students 12 and older to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The majority of the Los Angeles Unified Board of Education has signaled their support for such a move, which would make LA the first major district in the country to require vaccines for eligible kids.

Host Tonya Mosley speaks with Nick Melvoin, LAUSD board vice president.

A year and a half into the pandemic, kids everywhere are having to adapt to near-constant change, uncertainty and instability.

