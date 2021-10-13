© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
Looking Up: Our Great Big Scary or Beautiful Universe (Featuring Jessica Meir)

91.7 WVXU
Published October 13, 2021 at 4:00 AM EDT
There are many awe inspiring images from our universe; Apollo 8's Earthrise, the Hubble's Deepfields map of galaxies, Carl Sagan's commentary on the Pale Blue Dot image from Voyager 1. Some find them inspiring in their beauty. Others find them terrifying in their vastness and scale. Dean and Anna explore both camps of star gazers in this episode as well as the significance and stories behind some of these photos. We are also joined by NASA Astronaut, Jessica Meir (@astro_jessica) to discuss her experiences in space as a member of the first all female spacewalk mission at the ISS and her plethora of fascinating research back on Earth.