For one Pennsylvania farmer, cutting methane emissions helps business

Pennsylvania dairy farmer Brett Reinford joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to talk about how methane digesters he first installed on his family farm 13 years ago have been cutting down on environmentally harmful methane gas — and also generating revenue for the farm.

This story is part of Covering Climate Now, a project aimed at strengthening the media’s focus on the climate crisis. WBUR is one of 400+ news organizations that have committed to a week of heightened coverage around the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow. Check out all our coverage here.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.