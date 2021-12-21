A growing number of people report anxiety about climate change

Health professionals say people are facing an increase of mental health issues including anxiety, fear and anger as the climate crisis continues. They are developing tools to help.

Julie Grant of The Allegheny Front reports.

This story is part of a collaboration between The Allegheny Front and Environmental Health News for a series called “Pollution’s mental toll: How air, water and climate change shape our mental health”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.