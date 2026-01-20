Local high school students join nationwide walkout opposing ICE, Trump

Students at Sycamore High School in Cincinnati took part in a national wave of protests and walkouts held Tuesday, the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump's second inauguration.

The national organizers of the "Free America" walkout say the protests were meant to disrupt power and unite communities as Trump turns up the heat on immigration enforcement in cities nationwide.

Immediately after the school's final bell, about a few dozen students and some adults lined the street in front of Sycamore High School, holding handmade signs and chanting anti-ICE and pro-democracy slogans.

Sycamore junior Violet Vanover, who organized the demonstration, says it was important for her and her classmates to make their voices heard. Like many around the country, Vanover says she was disturbed by videos she's seen of ICE operations and the killing of Renee Good by a federal agent less than two weeks ago. Now, she and some of her classmates are calling for ICE to be abolished.

"I think if we can get ICE out, that would help a lot of things. I think that's the main thing right now. Especially after all the recent deaths related to ICE. It's just really scary," she told WVXU.

Students like Vanover aren't old enough to make political change at the ballot box this year, but she wants people in power to know their voices are worth listening to. She says young people want politicians to stand up to the Trump administration now because by 2028, these same students will have a say in who controls Congress and the White House.

"Probably 50% of the school can vote in the next election [2028]," Vanover said. "The things that are going on right now are setting up our futures."

Students say the demonstration also was to celebrate the school's diversity and show the community stands with immigrants, despite the administration's rhetoric.

