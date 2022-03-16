Release of British citizen brings renewed optimism in Iran nuclear agreement

A British aid worker detained in Iran for nearly six years has begun her trip home to her family. The news of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s return further raises hopes for the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers after months of talks in Vienna.

Russia also appears to be on board after they recently seemed ready to scuttle the deal.

Host Jane Clayson speaks with Peter Kenyon, NPR’s international correspondent based in Istanbul, Turkey.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

