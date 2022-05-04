Brittney Griner considered 'wrongfully detained' by U.S. government

The Free Brittney Griner movement may be gaining ground. The U.S. government has reclassified the WNBA star, who is still imprisoned in Russia, as ‘wrongfully detained — intensifying efforts to bring her home.

Since February, she’s been detained in Russia after being accused of transporting hashish oil through an airport.

“Brittney has been detained for 75 days and our expectation is that the White House do whatever is necessary to bring her home,” said Griner’s agent.

For more on this change — and whether we’re any closer to bringing Griner home — host Scott Tong speaks with Adrienne Lawrence, lawyer and a former ESPN host.

