After Texas shooting, Biden reiterates the U.S. has to stand up to gun makers

By Leila Fadel,
Tamara Keith
Published May 25, 2022 at 5:03 AM EDT

President Biden urged the nation to pray for the families of the children shot at their school in Ulvade, Texas. He says Congress needs to get a backbone and pass tougher laws.

Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
Tamara Keith
Tamara Keith has been a White House correspondent for NPR since 2014 and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast, the top political news podcast in America. Keith has chronicled the Trump administration from day one, putting this unorthodox presidency in context for NPR listeners, from early morning tweets to executive orders and investigations. She covered the final two years of the Obama presidency, and during the 2016 presidential campaign she was assigned to cover Hillary Clinton. In 2018, Keith was elected to serve on the board of the White House Correspondents' Association.
