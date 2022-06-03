A scrappy DIY group shoots for the moon

An amateur group of space enthusiasts from Copenhagen have been spending their spare time building rockets, totally funded through crowdsourcing.

The U.S., Russia, and China have already launched humans into orbit, as have a handful of private companies. With the arrival of the commercial space age, how relevant is this DIY endeavor?

Brett Dahlberg of IEEE Spectrum reports.

