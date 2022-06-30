'Elvis' reminds viewers of Big Mama Thornton's blues hits, including the original 'Hound Dog'

Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” brings back memories of all the rock and roll singer’s old hits. But one of his most famous songs — “Hound Dog” — actually belongs to blues singer Willie Mae Thornton, also known as Big Mama Thornton. The song was originally written for her and was a big hit on the rhythm and blues charts before it reached Elvis.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Maureen Mahon, author of “Black Diamond Queens: African American Women and Rock and Roll,” about how Big Mama Thornton and other Black women influenced rock and roll.

