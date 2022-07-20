© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Researchers look for solutions to help lab-bred chimpanzees

Published July 20, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT
Three female chimpanzees nod-off as they sit on rocks in a family group, with the sun on their backs in their open air enclosure at the Taronga Zoo in Sydney, 26 April 2005. (Rob Elliot/AFP via Getty Images)
In the 1980s, the government started breeding chimpanzees for invasive biomedical research. They stopped the practice of breeding them in 1995, but the research didn’t stop until 2015.

The government only funds the lifetime of chimpanzees that fall under specific requirements. This has left many chimpanzees in sanctuaries that can’t afford to take care of them without extra help.

Here & Now‘s Miles Parks speaks to Rachel Fobar, a National Geographic investigative reporter who looked into this dilemma.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

