Honda’s new EV hub secures automotive manufacturing future in Ohio, industry says

Manufacturing leaders in Ohio said Honda’s latest investments for battery production and electric vehicle assembly will secure the industry’s automotive future in the state

Ohio ranks second in the country for motor vehicle assembly and automotive parts manufacturing.

Ryan Augsburger, Ohio Manufacturers’ Association president, said the state has built a reputation for its automotive production. He said Honda’s commitment for Ohio to transition to electric vehicles means the state can still play a role as the entire industry shifts in that direction.

“Today's announcement protects, safeguards those, as well as welcomes those new jobs tied to the electric vehicle conversion,” said Augsburger after Honda officially made the announcement at the Ohio Statehouse on Tuesday.

There are more than 700,000 workers in Ohio’s overall manufacturing economy and it makes up $125 billion in the state’s economic activity, according to Augsburger.

The new electric vehicle battery plant in Fayette County, will be located near I-71 and U.S. Route 35 — the Jeffersonville area. Construction for that plant is set to begin next year with the goal of being completed by the end of 2024.

Honda said it will create 2,200 jobs when the plant is fully operational.

The $700 million investment is expected to create 300 new jobs as Honda plans to begin production and sales of its new EVs in North America in 2026.

Augsburger said there are many aspects of Ohio that can attract manufacturing business to the state, that would include Ohio’s pool of potential workers.

“Ohio's workforce is bar none among the best in the world, and it is a leading reason why Honda and so many other manufacturers are in Ohio,” Augsburger said.

The transition will see the Anna Engine Plant produce the battery cases. The battery cases from the Anna Engine Plant and the battery modules produced in Fayette County will be combined on a sub-assembly line at the Marysville plant, then installed in the electric vehicles produced in Marysville and East Liberty.

Honda has a goal to become carbon neutral by 2050.

Leaders from Honda and with the state said there are still ongoing discussions to finalize economic development incentives.