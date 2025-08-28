News anchor Lauren Minor returning to Cincinnati TV

Lauren Minor is coming home. The Northern Kentucky native, who has been working at a Lexington TV station since leaving Fox 19 a year ago, has been hired by WCPO-TV.

She will anchor Channel 9’s weekend morning newscasts, WCPO-TV announced Thursday.

Minor has been co-anchoring weekday 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. newscasts at WLEX-TV, a sister station to WCPO-TV. Both are owned by Cincinnati-based E.W. Scripps.

The 2013 Northern Kentucky University graduate was hired by WXIX-TV as a morning reporter in April 2019. She was promoted to morning co-anchor in August 2022, then lost that job in May 2024 when the station named Amber Jayanth and Now in the Nati host Julie O’Neill as main morning anchors to replace Minor and Dan Wells.

Minor did morning alert desk reports and anchored the 8 a.m. hour of the Fox 19 Morning News for about two months. Then she abruptly left the station in early July. Seven weeks later, she was hired by WLEX-TV.

Minor, who also studied at the University of Kentucky (2008-11), started her career in 2013 as an assignment editor and production assistant at WKRC-TV. Then she moved to Terre Haute, Indiana, to be an on-air multimedia journalist at WTWO-TV. She also worked as an anchor-reporter at Lexington’s WKYT-TV before joining Channel 19.

Minor won a regional Emmy Award in 2022 for her reporting on four tornadoes in Western Kentucky, which killed more than 50 people.

