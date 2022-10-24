© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Early voting has begun in parts of the Tri-State, and Election Day — Tuesday, Nov. 8 — is fast approaching. Click here for everything you need know to vote in Ohio, Kentucky or Indiana.

Rep. Lofgren on efforts to change country Green Card caps

Published October 24, 2022 at 12:24 PM EDT

Immigration is something Republicans and Democrats rarely see eye to eye on. Except there is one area with bipartisan support — ending Green Card country caps. Those caps limit the number of Green Cards that can go to nationals of any one country each year, and they’ve forced some high skilled Indian workers to wait for years or decades for Green Cards.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Rep. Zoe Lofgren, who has sponsored a bill to end country caps, which appears to have deep bipartisan support.

